Red Tortoise LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Tortoise LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VWO traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,992,276. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

