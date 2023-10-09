Red Tortoise LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $173.27. 8,712,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723,461. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

