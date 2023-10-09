Red Tortoise LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.72. 371,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

