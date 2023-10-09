Red Tortoise LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

