Red Tortoise LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Red Tortoise LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,785 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,761 shares in the last quarter.

DFUV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

