Red Tortoise LLC Has $854,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 117.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHZ traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 258,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,768. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

