Red Tortoise LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,808,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 342,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

