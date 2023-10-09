Red Tortoise LLC Invests $363,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,269 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,370,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $115,913,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,778. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

