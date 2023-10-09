Red Tortoise LLC Purchases 21,409 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 6.2% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,259,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. 429,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.