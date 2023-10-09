Red Tortoise LLC Purchases 2,943 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.7% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. 342,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

