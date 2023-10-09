Red Tortoise LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Red Tortoise LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Red Tortoise LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,992,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,925,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $33.48. 2,564,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,523. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

