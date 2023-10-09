Red Tortoise LLC Sells 6,783 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Red Tortoise LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.87. 540,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,920. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.