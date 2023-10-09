Sageworth Trust Co Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $393.51. 740,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.72. The company has a market cap of $314.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

