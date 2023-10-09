Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,450,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.77. 573,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,203. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

