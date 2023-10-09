Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $490.99. 239,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

