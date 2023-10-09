Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,906 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,326,991 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

