Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

ACN stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.73. 310,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,928. The company has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

