Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.56. 1,783,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,168. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 195.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

