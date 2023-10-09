Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.65.

NYSE:LLY traded up $5.41 on Monday, hitting $570.63. 1,802,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,577. The company has a market cap of $541.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $542.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

