Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.86 on Monday, reaching $550.67. The stock had a trading volume of 768,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.



