Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $35.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Schneider National accounts for 7.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Schneider National worth $35,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,272. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

