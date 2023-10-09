Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 252,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,434. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $46.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

