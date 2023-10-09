Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.26. 2,886,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

