Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

