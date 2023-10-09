Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $628,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.53. 498,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,861. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

