Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.89. 1,278,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

