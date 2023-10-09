Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $453,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5,417.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after acquiring an additional 648,643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.95. 257,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

