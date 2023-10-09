Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 41 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $643.97. 113,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,264. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.