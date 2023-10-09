Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 41 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $643.97. 113,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,264. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.27.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.92.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
