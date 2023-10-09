Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $63.26. 2,886,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

