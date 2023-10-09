Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 476 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.38. 252,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

