Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 793 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.