Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,345 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 98,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.51.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

