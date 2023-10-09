SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after acquiring an additional 223,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.66. 411,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,450. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.