SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,248 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,495. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

