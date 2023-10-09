SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,959 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.39.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.11. 846,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,690. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average is $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

