SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.25.

LRCX stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $624.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,028. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $660.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.63. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

