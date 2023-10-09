SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,083. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

