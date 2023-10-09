SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after acquiring an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PNC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.63. 705,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,943. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

