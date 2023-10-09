SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 1,542 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.22. 1,999,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

