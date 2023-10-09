SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 232 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.08. 513,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.32 and a 200-day moving average of $254.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

