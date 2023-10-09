SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 395 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 531.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.32.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $310.67. The stock had a trading volume of 504,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

