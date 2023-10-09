SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,741. The stock has a market cap of $301.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.