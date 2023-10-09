SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,632,992,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after purchasing an additional 394,684 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,584. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

