SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FDX traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.23. 754,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,045. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.79. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.