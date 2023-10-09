SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

DIS traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. 5,747,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,164,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

