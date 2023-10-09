SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $92.35. 1,012,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,262. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
