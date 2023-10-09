SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 259,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $19.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.