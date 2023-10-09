SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $233.41 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.01.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

