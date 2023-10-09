SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.55. 1,505,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

