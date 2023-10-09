SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,573,383. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

